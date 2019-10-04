I've written before about the pleasures of the Crandall Public Library book sale, which takes place four times a year, once each season. The fall sale, which started Friday morning at 9, is going on now. One of the pleasures for me has been meeting up early in the morning with the same hard core of book-lovers, trying to snag a good spot in line. Some of the group have dropped out over the years, but Connie Harris Farrington from Queensbury was there again (first in line!), and as always, she had some outstanding stories to tell. She is an accomplished person who has led a full and fascinating life. Since to get near the front of the line, you have to arrive before 7:30, we always have more than an hour to swap stories, although mostly I benefit from listening.
Also, I can report finding a very nice bag's worth of books, including a great pop-up book (pictured); several Modern Library books, which I collect; and a couple of others I look forward to exploring. The book sale never disappoints, not even when you're standing on the sidewalk, waiting to get in.
