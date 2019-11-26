I read "Frederick the Great" by Gerhard Ritter, a German academic and teacher. The book is taken from several of Ritter's lectures, given in the early 1930s and published in 1936 with some minor editing. The book is, as a result, dry in an academic way, and I haven't quite finished it yet. But I have found it fascinating, especially to think that Frederick was ruling Prussia in the mid to late 1700s — the same time as the American Revolution — and yet his absolutist approach to ruling a country seems so foreign and so extreme to an American reader like me that it might as well come from another planet. It demonstrates how radical and how bold the American experiment in democracy, with rights guaranteed by a constitution, really was.
Most Americans had come from a world — Europe — where kings and queens were in charge of just about everything and what scraps of power were left fell to the nobility. The "All men are created equal" notion was really radical, even taking into account the gaps of leaving out women and the enslavement of black people. The flaws of our early politics were enormous, but the ideals the country pledged itself to were amazing, considering the colonists came from a place where kings and queens kept busy with impressing their citizens into armies and engaging in useless, bloody wars.
The other thing I kept thinking about is the attraction of this sort of parental-style rule. The father-king or mother-queen is responsible for taking care of you and you, in turn, must honor and obey. Responsibility is a burden, and lots of us are happy to let someone else take on this burden, even if it means giving them the power to tell us what to do. Authoritarianism of the sort practiced by parents is appealing in its simplicity. Being an engaged citizen who figures out the right thing to do, within the law, day after day, in varying circumstances, can be tiring. Lots of us might be happy to give that responsibility to someone else who seems to want it more than we do — an impulse we should resist.
