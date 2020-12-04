BLOG: Area native runs zine press

A zine can be a cheap magazine, printed off a computer and stapled together, or a glorified pamphlet or a little book with a laminated cover and pages of neat text in columns and color illustrations.
“King of the Interstate” by Jessica Wadleigh, who grew up in Queensbury and now lives in Portland, Oregon, is in the “little book” category. It’s a nine-page story about Wadleigh’s parents and Howard Johnson’s Restaurants and how those two histories intersect.
It’s a charming, nostalgic and poignant little book that reveals fun details about Ho-Jo’s (founder Howard Johnson hired Christian Dior to design the staff’s uniforms) and about Wadleigh’s parents, who met as teenage employees at the Ho-Jo’s in Queensbury.
The story is sweet and sad, as Wadleigh’s parents get together, have kids, get married and split up in less than 10 years, and Jessica spends some of her childhood at the Ho-Jo’s counter, coloring placemats and getting to know the staff.
In its few pages, the zine travels all the way up to the present, to the withering of the Ho-Jo’s franchise and the conviction for sex offenses of John LaRock, manager of the last Ho-Jo’s in the country, which was the one in Lake George.
Years ago, Wadleigh did some writing and design work for The Post-Star. I reached her in Portland, where she works full-time as a warehouse manager and in her free time runs zines + things, a zine shop and small press, with a business partner.
The company has a website, zinesandthings.com, where you can order “King of the Interstate” for $6. Jessica and Rebekah, the business partner, have published several other zines (some of their own work, some of other writers), and they’ve always turned a profit on them, she said.
Putting out their own publications, they bypass the huge hurdles writers face trying to get work noticed by large publishing houses and the exorbitant expense of “self-publishing,” which is frequently not focused on selling books but on making money off authors.
Their titles inhabit a space somewhere between the ephemera of a theater program and the substantiality of a hardcover book.
“It’s about something that is limited, owning something that’s handmade, that’s special and unique,” Wadleigh said. “That’s what we’re trying to carve out a niche for, between conventional publishing and ‘we just ran it through a copy machine.’”
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
