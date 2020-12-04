BLOG: Area native runs zine press

A zine can be a cheap magazine, printed off a computer and stapled together, or a glorified pamphlet or a little book with a laminated cover and pages of neat text in columns and color illustrations.

“King of the Interstate” by Jessica Wadleigh, who grew up in Queensbury and now lives in Portland, Oregon, is in the “little book” category. It’s a nine-page story about Wadleigh’s parents and Howard Johnson’s Restaurants and how those two histories intersect.

It’s a charming, nostalgic and poignant little book that reveals fun details about Ho-Jo’s (founder Howard Johnson hired Christian Dior to design the staff’s uniforms) and about Wadleigh’s parents, who met as teenage employees at the Ho-Jo’s in Queensbury.

The story is sweet and sad, as Wadleigh’s parents get together, have kids, get married and split up in less than 10 years, and Jessica spends some of her childhood at the Ho-Jo’s counter, coloring placemats and getting to know the staff.

In its few pages, the zine travels all the way up to the present, to the withering of the Ho-Jo’s franchise and the conviction for sex offenses of John LaRock, manager of the last Ho-Jo’s in the country, which was the one in Lake George.