BLOG: Any time is good for John D. MacDonald

In between chapters of Jill Lepore's "These Truths" over the past month or so, I read a couple of John D. MacDonald novels for an entertaining interlude. You can only take so much eye-squinting history at a time, and a bit of engaging adventure, courtesy of one of the best-selling writers of all time, is a great refresher.

First I reread one of the Travis McGee novels I hadn't read in years — "A Purple Place for Dying," third in the series of 21 novels, and incredibly, one of four in the series published in the same year — 1964. MacDonald was astonishingly proficient, writing 43 novels in addition to the Travis McGee books, plus a bunch of stories and some science fiction. He also was and is incredibly popular, selling about 70 million books in his career, according to Wikipedia, a figure that is probably many millions higher now.

In addition to the McGee books, I've read 8 or 10 of the others, many of which are short and were originally published as cheap paperbacks, which means I've got a lot to look forward to on the John D. MacDonald front.

I did read one of those paperbacks a couple of weeks ago — "Cry Hard, Cry Fast," published in 1956 — a satisfying thriller about a multiple-car crash. MacDonald's writing is entrenched in his time, and in his older books, like this one, you can feel like you've entered the world of "Mad Men," with all its sexism and strangeness. Even mundane details can jar — such as, no one wearing seat belts. But the writing is as evocative and precise as ever, and MacDonald has the gift of getting deep into his characters' minds and hearts in a page or two. A short novel like this one — it can't be more than 175 pages — offers a full plate of emotional experience and visceral action.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

