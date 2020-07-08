BLOG: 'Adam Bede' shows off George Eliot's genius

I read "Adam Bede," the fourth novel I've read by English author George Eliot (the pen name of Mary Ann Evans,) and my admiration of her writing, already large, has increased. "Adam Bede," published in 1859, was Eliot's first novel, incredible as that seems, since it's a masterpiece. So were the other three novels by her that I've read — "The Mill on the Floss" (1860), "Silas Marner" (1861) and "Middlemarch" (1871-72.) I have yet to read three others — "Romola" (1861-62), "Felix Holt, the Radical" (1866) and "Daniel Deronda" (1876,) but I'm guessing they, too, are masterpieces. It seems that is all Eliot could write.

A couple of famous contemporary English novelists — Martin Amis and Julian Barnes — have called "Middlemarch" the greatest novel in the English language, and I think a strong case could be made. It's more fun to read a Jane Austen novel (although "Adam Bede" is a lot of fun, at least at first), and "Moby Dick" is more grand and exciting (in parts — other parts are really boring) and "Lord Jim" is more psychologically complex, but for perfection of style and description, along with insight into the human condition, "Middlemarch" seems hard to beat.