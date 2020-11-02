BLOG: A book that illuminates human prehistory

I read "Guns, Germs and Steel" by Jared Diamond, published in 1997 to lots of acclaim (it won a Pulitzer Prize in 1998) and some controversy, mostly from other historians and scientists who objected to its broad assertions. It's a book by a scientist for ordinary readers like me without scientific training or a scientific background. It's even accessible to readers who got a D in high school chemistry and were told to drop out of trigonometry and go back to algebra 2 and barely passed that.

It's a fascinating book, although like other "science for the layperson" books, it's boring in parts, because even scientists like Diamond who are good writers can't stop themselves from being methodical at times. But Diamond is a synthesizer -- he speaks a bunch of languages and is an expert in several different fields -- and he puts together a big picture view of human history, especially what is known as prehistory, that is convincing.

He poses a couple of questions at the start of the book -- essentially, why did some human civilizations conquer others? Why, for example, did Europeans sail over to the Americas and lay waste to the Inca and Aztec empires and, eventually, take the land of the American Indian tribes, instead of the other way around? His answers, which I won't reveal, go back to the very beginnings of human civilizations and are both unexpected (at least by me) and persuasive.