By 10 p.m. Saturday night I had been awake and doing balloon festival related reporting for about 16 hours straight.
Not to mention an 11-hour day on Friday covering those two launches and the initial one from Crandall Park on Thursday.
I was tired, I was frustrated and I never wanted to see another hot air balloon for the rest of my life.
The only thing keeping me going was the fact that at least I didn't have to come back for the last day. Another reporter here, Gwendolyn Craig, took Sunday morning duty.
I was free.
I was going to go home, turn off all of my alarms and sleep until noon the next day.
After two days, I was free.
The volunteers and organizers of the festival, however, did not have that luxury.
Their long days start early in the week and there's no skipping a day when people are expecting balloons to take off.
I am truly astounded at the amount of work and dedication from the crew that puts this thing together every year and do not envy their role one bit.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to those directly related to festival, there's a whole host of other workers, officers directing traffic and more required to make the festival function.
I want to send a special thank you to the Department of Public Works crew who were so generous with their space, food and water on Saturday and are solely responsible for my stories getting in on time that day.
I severely underestimated how much I would be using my phone, and by the time I was trying to leave to file my stories I was at about 4% battery.
The traffic situation trying to leave the airport on Saturday was bad, and after about an hour and a half I had only made it about 300 feet.
I made the call around 7:30 that I was not making back to the office and needed to find an outlet to plug into and type my stories out on my phone to send in.
In addition to giving me a shady spot to hang out during the heat of the day, they provided some much needed electricity and even fed me dinner while I typed away and waited for the standstill to begin moving again.
After catching up on sleep, I can now much more easily say this festival is special and was a very enjoyable event to cover, especially the two flights I was lucky enough to take (Big thanks to Lee Teitsworth and Danielle Francouer for those as well).
If you missed any of the coverage, be sure to check out our collection of all the stories and photos from the weekend.
Thanks again to everyone who helped me get things done this weekend and here’s hoping the 48th Adirondack Balloon Festival is just as special.
