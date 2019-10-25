I found out at a SUNY Adirondack Board of Trustees meeting recently that the College Board sells data they collect on students who register for their tests such as the PSAT and SAT to colleges.
I wasn't really surprised schools have entered the age of big data to hone in on and potentially sway students who may be inclined to attend (I'm not going to address the ethics of that here but I'm not a fan), but I was very surprised at where they got the data from.
They had their own leads from students who willingly signed up to receive alerts from them, which is fine, but officials also purchased thousands of names of other students in the area who could potentially be interested (again, breezing past the ethics here to make a different point).
This really got me thinking about what the hell the College Board is and why this private entity has so much authority on college acceptance that students de facto have to take their test and pay money to hand over personally identifiable information.
Turns out, College Board is big. Real big. $1.1 billion as of 2017 big. The not-for-profit had nearly $140 million leftover after expenses that year, aka profits, that it made ostensibly just from being one of the primary gatekeepers to higher education.
And they paid out nearly $7 million to the executives who came up with the genius plan as well, including nearly $1.5 to the CEO alone.
I do understand the need for a common infrastructure for students. If there were no overarching system, students could have one entrance exam for state schools and another for each individual private school and it could be an even bigger nightmare than the application process they have now.
You have free articles remaining.
Although going directly into the workforce is regaining steam as an option for students post-graduation, the vast majority are still opting for college. Many factors go into the decision, with proximity and cost playing major roles.
However, why that process is controlled by a private entity that pays out exorbitant salaries to executives and sells students' data truly baffling.
It formed nearly 120 years ago to standardize what students should learn before getting to college, and just kept gaining ground till it eventually monopolized the game.
Many colleges are de-emphasizing the test scores to the point where some schools don't even require them for an application and more students took the ACT last year, but the SAT remains pretty synonymous with college and some schools still specifically require it to apply.
The entire thing seems like such a waste to me, especially considering how prohibitive cost can be. These tests aren't cheap, and even though some local schools have found a way to offer students a chance to take it once for free, I remember kids I went to school with taking 4-5 times to try and maximize their score.
Not to mention they're making more on the back end by selling the data of students who probably wouldn't give them information if they didn't have to.
I'm not sure there's any solution to the problem besides colleges continuing to move away from requiring students to take the tests, but when College Board is also providing them with valuable information on potential students in a time where enrollment is contracting, it seems like a codependent relationship that's bound to continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.