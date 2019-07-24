{{featured_button_text}}
LSU unveils new locker room

Coach Ed Orgeron, speaking at the SEC's media days on Monday in Hoover, Ala., is entering his third season at LSU. LSU unveiled a $28 million football locker room facility this week that sparked controversy at the school. 

 BUTCH DILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LSU debuted their brand new football locker room facility this week. The $28 million price tag was hard to swallow for some students, who posted pictures of a crumbling section of the school’s library wall.

I am well aware of the role college football plays in creating a bond of student to institution, but the new facility is ridiculous.

Former LSU player Eric Reid even chimed in saying there are people who need scholarships more than players need a TV in their locker.

Public funds can’t be spent on sports, so most of the funds came from big-time donors and boosters who seem to be steering the ship and prioritizing athletics to the detriment of academic programs.

I think this is a symptom of a long-term trend.

I increasingly get the impression that many schools have found differentiating yourself as an institution academically is less effective than having a reputation as an athletic powerhouse.

The students they attracted with early investments in marketing successful sports teams remember game days less than the few classes they attended, based off what I’ve heard from my parents who attended Auburn and LSU in the 80s, and are now more invested in the team than the students who go there.

It begs the question: what are these institutions for?

Are they there to educate people, or to lure wealthy students with a good time while generating as much revenue as possible?

It’s not limited to traditional football or sports powerhouses either. My alma mater, Wofford College, built a brand new basketball stadium two years ago off the back of a large donation from alumni and former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

Wofford wins its conference and makes appearances in the big dance regularly. They had one of their best-ever regular seasons this year and even won their first-ever tournament game, before being bounced by Kentucky in the second round.

Does anyone really think people will make a decision to go to Wofford to see one, maybe two, tournament games every other year?

Big-time donors are at the wheel and driving away from what these institutions are supposed to do and making huge donations to build sports programs rather than create scholarships in a time when tuition costs are soaring.

As these disparities become more and more apparent, I hope these schools realize neglecting key components of a learning institution, like the campus library, is also neglecting the majority of students on campus.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

