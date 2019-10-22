If you're like me, you've been hearing that virtual reality is the future of entertainment for some time now.
I was pretty dismissive of it all until last week.
For the second year in a row, the Adirondack Film Festival brought in several VR rigs to give people a chance to discover what the technology is all about and I finally got a chance to see it first-hand as well.
Not only did I find the experience interesting and intriguing as a new medium for story telling, but it was extremely popular as well.
I was able to slip in line to watch the short film, but the other side of the room had something much more interactive that people couldn't seem to get enough of.
It was so popular there wasn't even a break long enough for me to get a turn.
Volunteers called it the "plank game" and essentially it took you up 80 floors and made you walk out on a plank (they also taped one to the floor to add to the effect).
It really didn't seem like a big deal, but the reaction from person after person giving it a try made me realize it's a very different prospect when fully immersed in the program.
This level of immersion really is the difference maker in turning a fairly simple program into something people want to spend 20 minutes messing around in.
I don't really see feature length films being replaced by VR films anytime soon because two hours with a cumbersome headset on doesn't seem like something anyone will put up with, but who knows what else designers will come up with.
The explosion of things like escape rooms recently makes me thing that once the technology gets a bit cheaper or easier to maneuver, there will be plenty of people finding a way to get in on the new technology and push the boundaries of an arcade experience.
After last week, I'm ready to see what the technology can do and particularly how it could transform the movie going experience when it really gets going.
