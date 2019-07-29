July 29, 2019 marks the day the world exceeded the amount of resources used in a year that can also be replenished in a single a year, according to the people at the Global Footprint Network.
The network is a non-profit with a simple mission; to help end ecological overshoot by making ecological limits central to decision-making.
The network summarizes it pretty well on their website saying, "We maintain this deficit by liquidating stocks of ecological resources and accumulating waste, primarily carbon dioxide in the atmosphere."
I think something that often goes overlooked in climate change debates is sustainability. Reducing and eliminating emissions should obviously be goal number one at the moment, but the first world consumes an incredible amount of resources.
One thing the Footprint Network looks at is how long it would take to hit the tipping point if everyone in the world consumed at the same rate as certain countries.
It's not surprise for me to see the U.S. near the top, hitting the tipping point on March 15, 5th place in the hypothetical.
Individual cars, wasteful packaging and not much emphasis on the reuse part of three R's in combination with increased deforestation, soil erosion and demand for meat products makes for a pretty terrible mixture.
We're not getting an extra Earth to use anytime soon, so hopefully we can start being smarter with the one we have.
