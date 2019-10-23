New York's State University System released an interactive dashboard this week that lets prospective students or anyone else interest get an idea of what graduates earn once they get out of school.
The dashboard says the tool is to help people make informed decisions on what to study or which major to pick.
It shows the median wage 1, 2, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation of people who attend a certain school or receive a certain degree.
It also lets the user to adjust for community colleges and doctorate programs as well to get a thorough sense of what programs might be the right fit.
I think this is a neat tool, especially for prospective students or those in first or second year, to see what kind of balance they can find with a subject their interested and what they can expect pay wise when they get out of school.
The data is only for those who stayed in New York, so the only drawback really is that if you don't plan to stick around the market may not look exactly like it does here elsewhere.
Give it a try and see if you line up with the median pay where you're at or whether it's time to ask for a raise.
