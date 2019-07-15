{{featured_button_text}}
Commencement

For most of the past 10 years, student loan debt has outpaced credit card debt in this country, and the gap has been growing.

 Seth Wenig, Associated Press

New York ranks 28th in a recent analysis from Wallethub that examined the amount of student debt carried by residents in each state. 

The analysis used U.S. Census data and found South Dakota residents came in first with most student debt on average and Utah ranked last out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The analysis also looked at other factors such as student debt as a percentage of income, unemployment rate of people aged 25 to 34 and percentage of student loans in default and gave each state an overall ranking also.

New York placed 34th overall thanks a low percentage of loans in default and a good ratio of student debt to income. 

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

