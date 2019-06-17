The Smart Schools Review Board has approved the latest round of funding from the $2 billion dollar pot set aside for schools to improve technology and security infrastructure, according to a State Education Department release on Monday.
The board okayed $85 million to be dispersed to 90 districts and three special education schools across the state for their projects.
About $25 million will go to security projects and school connectivity projects each, $18.5 million will be for classroom technology purchases, $9.9 million to pre-kindergarten classrooms and $4.2 million will be for the removal of transportable classroom units, according to the release.
The Smart Schools Bond Act approved by New York voters in 2014 and, since then, the board has been the target of much frustration because of its spotty meeting schedule.
School districts must submit plans to be approved and, once approved, wait for the money to actually be dispersed.
Some districts in the area have had their plans approved for over a year before actually receiving the funds to carry out the project.
Granville Central School District, which received nearly $500,000 in this round of funding, spent over a year and half getting approved as of early March.
Superintendents have charitably referred to the board's meeting schedule as "infrequent" at many board meetings I've attended and pushing for a more regular meeting schedule has been one of the main lobbying pushes from school administrators this year.
Approving plans looks great, but actually getting those districts the money they've been awarded should be a priority.
The board consists of State Director of the Budget Robert F. Mujica, SUNY Chancellor Dr. Kristina Johnson and State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.
