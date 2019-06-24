{{featured_button_text}}
Sanders proposes full college debt relief

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd Saturday during the South Carolina Democratic Convention. He announced his plan to cancel all student debt Monday morning, a more ambitious plan than the one released by Sen. Elizabeth Sanders in March. 

 MEG KINNARD, ASSOCIATED PRESS

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her plan to cancel $50,000 in student loans for anyone making less than $100,000 a year, I called it ambitious. 

But on Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders one-upped her announcing his plan plan to cancel all student debt outright in a universal forgiveness program. 

There is around $1.6 trillion in college debt in the U.S. and some say so many people being saddled with loans could be slowing growth and lowering home ownership rates. 

Sanders' website claims the plan would save a student loan borrower around $3,000 a year, boosting the economy by freeing up that money to be invested in housing or new businesses. 

The plan comes in at $2.2 trillion over the next 10 years (it also makes 2 and 4-year public universities free as well) paid for primarily through his Wall Street Tax. 

The tax would charge a fee on all stock, bond and derivative trades in the country, which he projects will raise approximately $2.4 in the same 10-year window. 

Although his plan tries to tackle the same problem as Warren's, it differs in quite significant ways including the tax used to pay for it and the scale of its forgiveness. 

I've heard many pundits say recently Sanders and Warren are interchangeable on policy, but it seems Sanders may still be the most progressive in the field after all. 

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

