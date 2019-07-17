Two area school districts have been recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants as 2019 best communities for music education.
Queensbury Union Free School District and Ticonderoga Central School District have made the list with 621 other districts from across the country.
The designation is made for communities and districts with outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators and community leaders who have prioritized music education and made it an integral part of a well-rounded education.
