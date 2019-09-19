{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2018

Hot air balloons take flight Sept. 23, 2018, during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. The four-day hot air balloon festival launches at 5 p.m. Thursday in Crandall Park in Glens Falls.

 Gwendolyn Craig file photo, gcraig@poststar.com

The Adirondack Balloon Festival is officially here and not only is this my first one ever, I've also been tasked with lead coverage of all the festivities and flights from today through Saturday. 

The pictures and videos I've seen from past years paint a vivid picture and I'm very excited for a chance to ride along in a balloon and get a glimpse at one of the many events that makes the Adirondacks special.

While I'm sure there will be plenty of stories that I stumble on myself, but if you have any tips or can't miss recommendations, feel free to reach out and let me know over the course of the weekend. 

I'm looking forward to taking it all in and trying to get around to as much as possible, but I'm always willing to listen to those who have been around the block before. 

I've been told it's bad luck to talk about the weather, so let's hope the forecast continues to look bleak with plenty of wind and showers all weekend (wink wink).

See you there and remember to reach out to me at snorthrop@poststar.com if you think there's anything that needs covering. 

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

