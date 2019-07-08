Congratulations to North Warren Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Stacy Cooper for winning the TCT Federal Credit Union Teacher of the Year Award.
The Albany Business Review released its Schools Report for 2019 this week and the overall ra…
Cooper won the award because of her dedication to a student whose father passed away from cancer, according to the release from TCT. Her nomination said she went out of her way all year to help brighten the student's day and help him during a difficult phase.
Cooper was selected from the group of 40 teachers that won teacher of the week awards throughout the 2018-19 school year.
Teachers of the Week are nominated by a fellow school community member and can also be any school staff that go above and beyond for students. To nominate someone who you think is a special mentor, you can send in a statement to teacher@adirondackbroadcasting.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.