Stacy Cooper

North Warren Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Stacy Cooper, middle, holds the plaque for her TCT Federal Credit Union Teacher of the Year Award. She was joined by District Superintendent Michelle French, TCT Community Relations Manager Jeannie Dickinson, TCT director of Community Relations Irv Hilts and North Warren Elementary School Principal Shelley Dupuis.

 Courtesy photo

Congratulations to North Warren Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Stacy Cooper for winning the TCT Federal Credit Union Teacher of the Year Award. 

Cooper won the award because of her dedication to a student whose father passed away from cancer, according to the release from TCT. Her nomination said she went out of her way all year to help brighten the student's day and help him during a difficult phase. 

Cooper was selected from the group of 40 teachers that won teacher of the week awards throughout the 2018-19 school year. 

Teachers of the Week are nominated by a fellow school community member and can also be any school staff that go above and beyond for students. To nominate someone who you think is a special mentor, you can send in a statement to teacher@adirondackbroadcasting.com

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

