{{featured_button_text}}
NYSED logo
Courtesy photo

Technology has never played a bigger role in the classroom than it does now.

Many districts have laptops for every student and Google, whose privacy track record is dodgy at best, is often the primary software provider. 

The rules are very different for devices distributed by schools compared to personal ones though, and a new section added to Education Law 2-d that will go into effect soon is another layer to provide more protections to students. 

All of the specifics on how the regulations will be enforced are still being ironed out, but the new language will require any party affiliated with education, including third-party contractors, NYSED and BOCES, to adopt data security measures. 

Another specific measure already included is every educational agency will be required to appoint a data security officer who will be in charge of the implementation of the new policies and procedures. 

The contracts with Google in school districts in the area already include language that blocks the company from obtaining personally identifiable information, but putting that requirement into law and applying it to any company that wants their technology or software used in the classroom is a good thing. 

Perhaps the Education Department is a bit behind the ball, but hopefully a renewed interest and assigning an officer who's in charge of monitoring these things will help keep students information from getting to those who want to profit off of it. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
7

Tags

Load comments