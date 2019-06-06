{{featured_button_text}}
National Higher Education Day
June 6th is National Higher Education Day, a campaign started in 2015 to advocate for making college affordable.

The organization, founded by Izamar Olaguez, aims to convince Americans higher education is for everyone.

The rising cost of college is making many reconsider, especially with trade programs becoming more popular and the jobs that come with them in high demand.

I am a huge proponent of CTE programs, but I'm also a fan of Olaguez's message and I think many courses you only get in college still have a great deal of value and should be available to everyone without exorbitant costs.

Critical thinking is a skill everyone needs, regardless of their job, and developing an opinion, arguing in favor of it and responding to criticisms is a useful exercise.

A college classroom is often on of the only environments for this and is becoming increasingly out of reach for most.

The practicality of pursuing degrees in liberal arts is declining as hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt with no guarantee of a job in many fields is, and should be, a deterrent for most.

The recent closings of several Vermont liberal arts colleges due to shrinking enrollment is evidence many are losing interest.

I don't think everyone needs to run out and get an English degree, but higher education in this country should be available to all who want it, even if it's just auditing a film class because you like movies.

Not to mention doctors and engineers who have great job prospects but still have to spend years paying off cumbersome debt.

National Higher Education Day should serve as a reminder of what higher education could and should be for and I hope its message resonates with as many people as possible.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

