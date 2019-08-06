{{featured_button_text}}
St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School

Parishioner meetings of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church were called in July to discuss the future of St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, seen here. The building, originally constructed in 1932, will require a large investment to modernize, according to a former school official. 

 Post-Star file photo

Last month, I wrote a story about the St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic School in Glens Falls. 

The Rev. Thomas Morrette, pastor of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, penned a letter to the editor after the story ran saying it gave the wrong impression about the school. 

Morrette wrote in his letter, "Your slant on the process makes it appear that we’ve given serious consideration to move our school in the near future. We have not."

A few weeks later, a letter from SMSA Board of Education President Jeremy Brown was leaked to The Chronicle and published in a recent issue.

"Please understand, there is no discussion of closing the school. But the potential sale of the building and subsequent moving of the the school to an existing property or to one not built, is one the proposals being considered," the leaked letter said.

The letter said it is certainly not the preferred option, but a possibility and no decisions have been made. The phrase near future does not appear in my story. 

The alleged misrepresentation could also have been completely avoided if I had been given the opportunity to attend the meetings and report on them first-hand. However, media were asked to leave the meeting which was deemed private and not subject to state open meeting laws. 

Despite not being allowed to observe the meetings, I was able to talk to several who were there off-the-record for background information. I used what I learned from them to ask Gollhofer, a former employee of the school, about the situation.

Gollhofer's statement confirmed there was no danger of the school closing, but the cost of building maintenance was forcing decisions to be made about whether to invest in the building or consider other options, resulting in uncertainty. 

Morette said my story misrepresented the process or purpose of the meetings last month. That claim is debatable, but also wouldn't be an issue if the process was open and transparent to the community and press.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments