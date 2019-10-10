Last weekend a few college buddies and I played what is widely considered the best disc golf course in the country.
Maple Hill, located right outside of Worcester, MA, hosts a major tournament every year and many pros cite it as the best/their favorite course in the world.
Even off the first tee I could see why.
Not only is the hole design complex and challenging, the grounds are maintained like a ball golf course (not common even for pay-to-play courses) and every hole had four different tee pads of varying levels of difficulty.
In the comment section of a recent wire story we picked up, I noticed someone mention a lett…
The majority of the course winds around a beautiful lake, multiplying the risk of each shot, and when there's no water hazards a bad shot can still be punished by huge deflections off of tight fairways.
I threw a mix of really good and extremely bad shots over the course of the round, but I didn't lose a single disc (something I can't even say about much, much easier courses) and was happy with my overall play.
You have free articles remaining.
I've played several of the "top" courses on the east coast including Smuggler's Notch in VT, the course that hosts the US national championships in my home state and the International Disc Golf Center near Augusta, GA.
Throughout all of these, Maple Hill is the easy standout because not only is very fun and challenging, but it was absolutely gorgeous to boot.
By 10 p.m. Saturday night I had been awake and doing balloon festival related reporting for …
The timing was perfect for leaves, lack of bugs and temperature, but it was still plain to see this place would be beautiful any time of year.
I've talked to many local players that have made the trip and most of them agreed that once you play it, you just want to go back and back and back.
I couldn't agree more and I think I'll try to make the trip again before we get covered in snow hopefully, next time, pick up a few more birdies.
Also, if you have no idea what disc golf is or what I'm talking about, check out this coverage of a tournament there for an idea about the sport and the course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.