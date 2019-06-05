Congrats to three Greenwich students who have been awarded scholarships from Essity, a major employer in the area, as part of its annual program for children of employees.
Lindsay Jordon and Alexandria Underwood will receive $1,000 each and Austin Underwood will receive $2,500.
Jordon attends SUNY College at Oneonta and both Underwood's attend the College of Saint Rose.
The students were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership, community involvement, work experience and recommendations.
