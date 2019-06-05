{{featured_button_text}}

Congrats to three Greenwich students who have been awarded scholarships from Essity, a major employer in the area, as part of its annual program for children of employees.

Lindsay Jordon and Alexandria Underwood will receive $1,000 each and Austin Underwood will receive $2,500.

Jordon attends SUNY College at Oneonta and both Underwood's attend the College of Saint Rose. 

The students were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership, community involvement, work experience and recommendations. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments