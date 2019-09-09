{{featured_button_text}}
First day of school at Hudson Falls Primary

A Hudson Falls Primary School student gets ready to karate chop a bubble as he enters the building on the first day of school on Wednesday. Melissa Dickinson, instruction coordinator for the district, said she and others brought bubbles to greet students to make it as fun and exciting as possible for students who may have first-day jitters. 

 Samuel Northrop, snorthrop@poststar.com

I've heard many times that there's just something different about holding a copy of the paper in the morning that reading on your phone doesn't stack up to. 

Maybe it's because papers were already passé by the time I started caring about what was in them, but I don't have any qualms with catching up on the latest from my phone or computer. 

In fact, the digital platform offers many things a paper can't. If you're seeing this online, you're probably noticing links to some of my other blogs floating around in the text. 

In other stories you may see hyperlinks or source materials for something we write about in the piece.

In my opinion, these tools offer readers a, sometimes much needed, context for stories that you can't get in your daily paper.

The labyrinth of information surrounding ownership of the GE dewatering plant in Fort Edward would be almost impossible to understand if you missed even one of Gwen Craig's updates on the various non-profits, but, lucky for you, all of that information is available and presented in every story on the topic. 

Not only can you find out more on ongoing stories, but digital media gives us the chance to present information in much more appealing ways.

Take this story from June (see how easy it was to go to?). These kinds of presentations—graphs, charts, a readable version of state audit—can add life to a story that may not as easily translate to a hard copy. 

Not only are there other things to add in, but there's an opportunity to include as many photos as you want as well.

Take the image attached to the top of this story. It didn't quite make the cut for the print version but it would have been a shame if it simply went into the vault never to be seen again, if you ask me at least. 

The possibilities for this format, one that isn't limited to a finite amount of space and can easily strengthen a readers knowledge on the topics that matter to them, are endless and should be embraced rather than rejected. 

I do honestly believe digital media will eventually be preferred to hard copies, but there's a reality to this as well. As an industry, to continue bringing you stories that matter and make sure the actions of local officials don't go unchecked, we have to figure out a way to be sustainable. 

Don Lehman wrote about this a couple weeks ago as well. What we do isn't free, unfortunately, and, if you'd like to see it continue, consider checking out our online subscriptions

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

