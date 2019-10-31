I attended a forum on Wednesday (full story is slotted for next week's business page) on workforce development and the challenge the state and this region face filling the literal boots of a graying trade-skill workforce.
SUNY Adirondack hosted the forum in conjunction with the state Canal Corporation to talk about the importance of filling the "skills gap" especially with the canals because of the huge role they play in state infrastructure and the economy.
Keynote speaker Madhuri Kommareddi, the Director of Workforce Development in the Governor’s Office, said there are more jobs, especially in trade skill sectors, than there are people to fill them and finding ways to support the canal system was vital.
She said 80% of the population in New York lives within 25 miles of a canal and it has a $6 billion economic impact annually.
The canals are a large tourist attraction with cruises and tours, but they also support other industry by transporting vital equipment too bulky for roads.
Irving Tissue HR Manager Tracy Podnorszki said the giant dryer her company uses to create their products arrived via canal and the same goes for many other employers in the area.
The importance of making sure there are enough bodies to maintain the canal system and also fill roles at places like Irving pretty much goes without question, which is why filling that demand has been at the forefront of SUNY Adirondack and BOCES planning for awhile.
And while they're doing a lot, the gap is still there.
It seems to me that the trade skills are suffering the long-term consequences of a culture that de-emphasized them for pretty much a whole generation.
I'm not sure if it was a conscious effort or what, but I remember my entire middle and high school career being told repeatedly test scores and college were the only way to a good life.
It seems the pendulum has swung the other way though now with manufacturing jobs offering guaranteed employment, stability and competitive pay, the only issue is whether or not the people they need are taking notice.
I hear from students a stigma still exists around BOCES classes and many programs have spots available, but getting someone into them is a puzzle no one's really solved yet and the worry is it isn't getting solved quick enough.
Kommareddi said somewhere between a third and a half of canal workers are set to retire in the next 10 years. That means thousands and thousands of jobs to fill and CEO of Warren County EDC Ed Bartholomew said people in the area have to bring up welders from Pennsylvania to find someone that can repair a boat.
Maybe it will take another generation of students seeing the success of the few who take the trade skill route, but hopefully schools and their partners can figure out some other way to get kids interested so we don't have a huge hole to fill to keep things running in ten years.
