My top five stories of 2019

Whitehall students celebrate Memorial Day
WHITEHALL — Retired art teacher Joe Capron looked out Thursday morning over the 378 students, their teachers and parents.
“It’s nice to be home again,” said Capron, dressed in his traditional red blazer.
Capron, who started the Memorial Day Program at Whitehall Elementary School 46 years ago, missed the ceremony for the first time ever last year as his son was hospitalized with a brain tumor.
This is one of the most important programs in Whitehall, when the kids in Whitehall learn the importance of what Memorial Day is all about, he said.
“This is really the best way to get the kids to understand that it’s not just a holiday to go have hot dogs and go swimming,” Capron said.
The entire school, including students in pre-K through fifth grade, sang songs, read poems, performed skits, and dressed in red, white and blue to show their patriotism. Some students received citizenship awards.
The students, staff and guests observed a moment of silence for their classmate John Hoague-Rivette, who couldn’t attend because he is going through treatment for a brain cancer.
During the ceremony, the Legionnaire of the Year Award was presented to John Keys, the Gordon Foote Memorial Award went to Christopher Rozell and the Joe Capron Citizenship Award was given to Angeline St. Claire.
A number of fifth-graders, who performed a Memorial Day medley of songs, said they were sad to be participating in their last Memorial Day ceremony, as they move into the high school building next year.
“It just feels like we’ve been honoring all of these veterans for years,” said Annon Breault. “It’s finally our last, but we can still continue to honor them for years to come.”
Ayla Daniels said it was important to celebrate that veterans fought for them and that they are safe because of veterans’ sacrifices.
“We can sing to them and show how much we think about them and care,” said Cheyenne Holman.
They all agreed it is important to show respect for veterans, especially on Memorial Day.
“Once you get to fifth grade, you get to know a lot about respect,” said Mia Waters.
Elementary Principal P. Richard Trowbridge told the students that Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day, and it originated in the years following the Civil War. It became an official holiday in 1971.
“Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades,” Trowbridge said. “Unofficially, it marks the beginning of our summer season.”
This program is all about the students, said Jim Lafayette from the American Legion, who called the program an “impressive ceremony.”
“Sixty years ago maybe up on Adams Street we did pretty much the same thing,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to see that in this day and age, the Whitehall High School administration has seen to it that these things still happen.”
‘Mostly, we remember laughter’: Matriarch's diaries keep family connected
MOREAU — Denise LaRose grabbed her grandmother’s diary from 1973 off the shelf and flipped open to her entries for January.
She smiled as she read the entry for Jan. 29, the day she was born.
“We are grandparents,” her grandmother wrote. “What a happy day.”
Just two days before that, her grandmother wrote — in tiny blue cursive — that the peace treaty was signed in Vietnam.
“Finally the hope is a reality and the war grinds to a standstill, but everyone is uneasy,” she wrote. “Fighting still goes on in places and even though our boys are coming home, we still maintain advisers there and it seems too much of a possibility that we can get re-involved.”
LaRose’s grandmother, Grace Seeholzer, wrote diary entries every day from 1957 until 2004, when Alzheimer’s took her memories away. As she suffered with the disease, her devoted husband, Bert, started reading her the diaries in hopes that the memories of their long and remarkable life together would bring her back.
Then Bert started sharing Grace’s memories via email to more than 50 people, including church friends, people they met during their travels, other birding enthusiasts, their four children and some of their 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Grace died on May 29, just shy of her 92nd birthday, but Bert still continues to share her life through his daily emails, which also serve as a way for the family to keep tabs on their patriarch.
“It’s keeping our family together,” LaRose said. “We are stretched out across the world. At one point, we had somebody in Madagascar, Iran, Europe, Tanzania, South America and North America.”
If he doesn’t send an email by 11 a.m. every day, the family starts calling.
“Everybody starts watching me,” Bert said.
“For us, with him living alone and being 93, it lets us know, yup, he got up this morning,” LaRose said.
“It’s the memories,” Bert said, rubbing tears from his eyes. “It’s the memory of what we did.”
***
The diaries stand in order on bookshelves in the basement of the Seeholzer home. They serve as the family’s own personal history textbooks of their life outside of Cooperstown in central New York. They moved to Moreau after Bert retired in the mid-1980s.
“Every day she would write what happened during the day,” LaRose said. “Some days it was ‘I got the wash done.’ Other days it was half a page.”
Bert, whom Grace called “Bud,” started his career working as a salesman at Suburban Propane, eventually working his way up the ladder. Grace was a housewife with four busy children — Caroline, David, Steven and Brian.
“My favorite part is seeing things through her eyes,” said LaRose, the eldest grandchild.
Grace also kept detailed photo albums and scrapbooks of their travels to Australia, New Zealand and their canoe trips all over Northern Canada.
A bush pilot would fly them into the wilds of Canada, drop them off, and a month later meet them 200 to 300 miles downriver.
“We did that for about 20 years and each day, she wrote the whole experience,” Bert said.
She would detail the wildlife they saw, like caribou and wolves, and the conversations she had with the many people they met.
“She was a people person,” Bert said. “When we were up in the arctic, she got talking with the Inuits up there and get good conversations going with them. She was a very special person.”
She wrote about playing in recorder groups as well as playing the piano, organ and base recorder.
They were avid bird enthusiasts, and Bert still has six bird feeders filled with suet outside his big picture window facing the back of his property. The couple ran birding trips in Texas, and every New Year’s Day they went on a bird count.
Grace was an artist, and on the basement wall, adjacent to her diaries, are her paintings.
Grace became a born-again Christian in the late 1960s, and through the diaries you can see her faith getting deeper and deeper.
The diaries also contain programs from events as well as newspaper clippings.
“Every Christmas, she wrote down who got what,” LaRose said.
The couple hosted foreign exchange students through the Rotary over the years and Bert is still in touch with several of them.
The entire family sings, often in four-part harmony. Grace sewed her daughter’s wedding gown and rode a scooter. She was very active in her church.
They all carry what they call the “Seeholzer gene” that makes them cry a lot.
“The detail of her diary is that she loved to see new things,” Bert said. “For the years that we traveled, she would write up in detail the experiences that she had and they are in the diaries with great detail.”
She never wrote professionally, but always said if she wrote a book, it would be titled, “Mostly, we remember laughter.”
Grace’s diary from July 1969 details the first moon landing, the astronauts collecting moon rocks, erecting the American flag and safely blasting off again back to Earth.
“A new era is certainly ushered in with the events of today,” Grace wrote. “How will our lives change? Where will it all ultimately lead us?”
Grace was diagnosed with dementia in 1998, but continued to write daily until 2004, and even her handwriting looked different in those diaries.
Bert took care of her every day. She was only in a nursing home for a month.
“They were the epitome of the ‘til death do us part, in sickness and in health,’” LaRose said.
LaRose hopes to donate copies of the diaries to a museum someday.
“What a gift she has given to all of us in the diaries,” she said.
Granddaughters whitewash barns across the Northeast like Gramps used to
Kate Redus spent years combing the countryside for dairy farms all over the northeast with her grandfather Tom Harrison, who owned a whitewashing business.
“North overshoe, two buckles up,” her grandfather would tell her while they were looking for a particular farm.
“I never knew what that was,” Redus said. “I don’t even know, still to this day.”
Redus, who lives in Fort Ann, now runs the whitewashing business her grandfather started 50 years ago. The two worked together for years driving to dairy farms all over the northeast to perform a service that barely exists anymore.
Now that Redus and her sister Kelly Brooking run the show, they struggle most with directions.
“He had every country road in a map in his brain,” Redus said of Harrison, who started whitewashing back in 1969. “We’ve gotten turned around so many times. And Gramp, you’d ask him where any road was, he’d spout out directions. He was a whiz when it came to that.”
Tom Harrison was a driver for a dairy farm in Vermont back in 1969 when a buddy urged him to whitewash his barn for him. He bought an old pickup truck and orchard sprayer for $100 and learned how to mix and spray whitewash. It soon grew into a full-time job, which he ran out of his farm in White Creek.
Stanchion farms — or farms where cows are still milked inside the barn — are required to be whitewashed in order to pass inspection. The combination of lime and water sanitizes the barn, brightens it up and keeps it clean.
The technique has become more popular as of late because people are using it for decorating purposes on their homes.
“People are trying to mimic now,” said Redus, who started working with her grandfather after she graduated from Hudson Falls in 2004. She took some time off to go to massage school and raise a family, but then went back to whitewashing in 2010.
She and her grandfather traversed farmland and back country roads together until his death in November of 2017 at the age of 81.
Redus, who is also an artist, calls her job “magical.”
“Every day you’re on beautiful country roads, seeing beautiful countryside,” she said. “It’s always an adventure. You really don’t know what the day is going to bring.”
The people she meets are from a simpler life, where families worked together and handed down the farm to the next generation.
“He knew everybody, so just watching him communicate with people was the greatest, and share stories,” she said. “He was just the best.”
When she makes her annual trips to whitewash, the farmers share their memories of Harrison, who left an indelible mark on their lives as well. The farmers, too, were devastated when Harrison died.
He built quite a legacy, Redus said, and touched many people.
“Now we get there,” she said, “that’s the first thing they want to do is talk about Gramp.”
But mostly, Redus enjoyed the time she spent with her grandfather in the truck, driving for hours, listening to his stories and many words of wisdom.
Just after he died, she wrote down some of his best words of advice, which she titled, “Lessons from a Legend.”
“Gramps taught me that you should never underestimate the adventures that can come out of a normal, routine day,” she wrote. “That every good story begins in the most unexpected moment. That you never know when you’re making a memory. Whether we were out on the open road, or working together in the barn, or tinkering in the Creek, one thing was always for certain: we were creating stories for our book.”
From May to November, Redus and Brooking hit the roads together to carry on their grandfather’s business. They put on hazmat-type suits and blow dust and cobwebs out of dairy barns before the whitewashing commences.
Although there are fewer family farms, Redus still has enough whitewashing work to turn a profit.
“It’s sad how fast they’ve declined,” she said. “They really are falling off with the big farms.”
When she was 18, they used to whitewash four or five barns a day. Now it’s one or two a day. They may whitewash 100 or more farms in a season.
“People are shocked when we pull up, that’s for sure,” she said. “It’s funny. Because it’s not glorious work. It’s gross, a lot of it.”
Gross, but magical.
“It makes me proud because I know it’s something my Gramp loves to see,” Redus said. “He raised women upon women, so to see this all-girl crew rolling out the driveway and doing the work that he built, it’s an amazing feeling.”
They keep his hat and gloves on the dashboard of the truck as a reminder of the legacy he left behind. Carrying on his business is a sort of gateway into Harrison’s life, a place where they can still connect with him and see the world through his eyes, while he supervises from above, Redus said.
“He always put his hat on when the job was done to go collect the bill,” Redus said. “So the hat, in the meantime, sat on the dashboard.”
Project compiles a history of one-room schoolhouses in Easton
Vera Beecroft stepped onto the leaf-covered ground on Beadle Hill and looked up at the white one-room schoolhouse where she spent her primary school years.
“It’s still standing,” she said. “My golly, it’s amazing.”
She pointed to a hole in the front yard, where the flagpole once stood. She remembers the goldenrod that used to line the property. She and her classmates would cut it down and make little houses in the brush.
She noticed the lilac bush still sitting next to the tin-roofed school.
“We used to go around that lilac bush like anything,” said Beecroft, who helped compile a series of books about the one-room schoolhouses that used to spot the rolling landscape of the town of Easton.
There were once 18 one-room schoolhouses in this very rural agricultural community in southern Washington County. At least 12 are still standing.
There were actually 21 district schoolhouse numbers, because some of the schools were rebuilt and renumbered over time.
In 1997, Beecroft and Helen Brownell, along with people from the Easton Library, initiated a grant-funded project to preserve the history of rural school education in Easton. Framed photographs of all the schools are on display at the library, accompanied by spiral-bound books about the schools.
“The purpose of that was to gather whatever we could about these schools that once dotted the countryside of our town,” Brownell said.
From 1937 through 1943, a young Vera Grinko, who started school at age 3, used to walk a half-mile from her parents’ farm in South Cambridge up Beadle Hill to get to school District No. 10 every day.
Her brothers used to take the rubbers from canning jars and attach them to the bottom of their boots for traction on the snow-covered dirt roads. Kids skied on barrel staves.
“We used to walk on the top of the snowdrifts to walk home. We didn’t like it when we had to walk back on the roads,” Beecroft said. “Some people had to cut through fields to get to school because the road was too muddy and the fields were better.”
The school was the center of their social lives. She can still remember exactly what the inside of the schoolhouse looked like and how it was rearranged for the annual Christmas pageant.
“I do remember hiding behind my mother and father when Santa Claus came. I hated him,” Beecroft laughed. “That was the first time I saw Santa Claus.”
Groups of up to 25 kids of all different ages sat at wooden desks with ink wells and a ridge to hold a pencil. The school got electricity in 1940.
Beecroft was able to pass first grade in only three months.
“That was fairly common then,” said Brownell, whose husband also attended a one-room schoolhouse. “They didn’t have kindergarten. In most cases, and if they could pass the test, they were allowed to do two years in one.”
Because it was one big open classroom, the younger students would often overhear the older students’ lessons, which Beecroft called “double-learning.”
“It was really an interesting time of life, I’ll tell you,” Beecroft said. “We didn’t know we had hardships. We didn’t know we were poor.”
When Greenwich centralized in the 1940s, rural schools began to close. Districts No. 5 and No. 8 were the last to stay open because the centralized school was having difficulty handling the influx of students.
Compiling the history of the schoolhouses was a labor of love for Brownell and Beecroft, who want their grandchildren to understand what school days were like back in the day.
“We think about our grandchildren and what it’s like for them now, and the fact that they just kind of take it for granted,” Brownell said. “And they think it’s always been that way, and it hasn’t always been that way. And we want the old way to be remembered.”
Most days, my son Jackson, who is autistic, eats lunch alone in the school cafeteria.
Most people cringe when they hear something like that.
I did too, when he first told me.
Parents of autistic kids are always worried about socialization. Having kids that don’t fit in is torture for some parents. And I’ll admit, as a girl who was president of every club and went to four high school proms, it broke my heart that my child wouldn’t be accepted and have opportunities to socialize like I did.
Let’s face it, autism moms worry about everything. We want our kids to be accepted, loved, invited to playdates, birthday parties and proms. And we sure don’t want them to eat alone at lunch.
But during a rare conversation with Jackson recently, he explained to me exactly why he prefers to sit alone.
Autism is all about “sensory.” Autistic kids are overwhelmed by their senses, which makes them act out, melt down and often retreat into their own minds to find their safe place. The lights are too bright. The kids are too loud. My shoes are too tight. The room is too hot. The texture of this food makes my tongue hurt.
It’s hard to understand unless you live it. And as the saying goes, “If you’ve met one autistic kid, you’ve met one autistic kid.” They are all unique.
We’re lucky. Jackson has Asperger’s Syndrome, the highest functioning form of autism. He is of superior intelligence. He reads at a college level. He is much smarter than his mother.
Now a freshman in high school, Jackson spends all day trying to process and ignore all the “sensory” coming at him. He has to make himself sit still, listen, focus, take notes, ignore the kid behind him making noise, ignore the smells of the hallway, ignore how the tag on his shirt is scratching his neck. He’s gotten pretty good at it.
But by lunch time, he needs a break. His stepbrother, best friend and roommate Gavin often encourages Jackson to sit with him and his large group of friends. But Jackson declines.
He needs that time to be in his safe place. He needs to block out all the “sensory” and calm himself.
He chooses to sit alone.
He needs to sit alone.
And he told me it’s okay.
During that conversation with Jackson, he told me about all the information and stories and ideas he has in his head. He told me about his plan to become a video game designer, like his hero, Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri, who is also on the autism spectrum. He wants to create beautiful worlds with all the ideas in his head and use his amazing brain to create something people will enjoy.
I was floored. I didn’t know he understood himself so well. I choked back tears.
“My brain’s my best friend in the whole world,” Jackson said. “But don’t tell Gavin that.”