I heard from Lenny Alcivar, Stefanik’s campaign spokesman, regarding my blog concerning the congresswoman not commenting on the current controversy involving President Donald Trump’s reported request of the Ukraine president to investigate business dealings involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s son until prompted by a media outlet’s inquiry on Tuesday night."
He said that Stefanik addressed questions surrounding the issue with the Albany Times-Union when news of the whistleblower complaint first surfaced. She said that the whistleblower complaint should be forwarded to Congress if the inspector general deems it credible.
Stefanik did not issue a press release until Tuesday evening, when she sent a statement to The Watertown Daily Times in response to a request for a comment on Tuesday’s announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she was beginning an impeachment inquiry.
“I strongly believe in the importance of transparency. I support the president’s decision to release the entire transcript of his call with the Ukrainian President to the American public. I do not support impeachment of the president,” she said in the statement provided by spokeswoman Maddie Anderson.
Anderson did not respond to an email sent by The Post-Star on Sunday about the Ukraine phone call.
So far this week, Stefanik has issued three official press releases. On Monday, she issued a news release about the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarding infrastructure grants for the towns of Potsdam and Louisville. On Tuesday, she sent out a press release announcing $6 million in funding for the new visitors’ center at the Eisenhower Lock of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Earlier in the day, Stefanik had participated in a ceremony with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao marking the 60th anniversary of the facility.
Stefanik sent out on Wednesday morning about $45,333 in funding being awarded to the Essex Fire Department.
Stefanik also had not mentioned the Trump controversy much on social media. Her official Twitter account contains the same news releases issued on Monday and Tuesday.
Her personal Twitter account also mentions the agricultural and St. Lawrence Seaway grants, along with some retweets of stories about her speaking at the GOP convention about recruiting more women into the GOP.
Stefanik also mentions the two grants on her official congressional Facebook page.
Stefanik posted a statement about impeachment on her personal Facebook page at about 8 p.m.
The first half of the paragraph is the same statement sent to The Watertown Daily Times. Then, Stefanik goes on to say: “The real question is where does my opponent — failed, far left candidate Taxin' Tedra Cobb — stand on the impeachment of President Trump given today's announcement of support by Democratic Leadership?” Stefanik said, using her campaign’s derogatory nickname for Cobb.
Finally? This “story” is less than one week old. The transcript of the phone call was released today. What comment was necessary?
Impeach Elise!
Rep. Stefanik took the Oath of Office: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
This is not about an election next year. This is about fulfilling her oath of office now.
She’s amazing. I guess every new piece of evidence pointing to Trump’s corruption, is like brand spanking new. It’s as if the president’s criminality gets washed away on an hourly basis. There’s no accumulation of guilt for him, so she can assess each new sin as if it’s the first, and thus spin it her own way, which is his way, or she can turn away to more important things like her “far left” “socialist” next opponent “Taxin’ Tedra.” (No better angel stuff for her) Her next loving embrace of Trump will be for his Iran War which is likely to be invoked to bury the coverage of the impeachment proceedings. (She has already voted against any Congressional input into the Iran decision.)
Our Congresswoman Stefanik's congressional career will leave a legacy of supporting a corrupt, unfit president. Such are the wages of selling your soul for political gain. History will not remember infrastructure grants for the towns of Potsdam, $6 million in funding for the new visitors’ center at the Eisenhower Lock of the St. Lawrence Seaway, or $45,333 in funding being awarded to the Essex Fire Department. History will, however, remember the North Country Congresswoman condoning the president's flagrant abuse of power.
She "finally" made a statement until after receiving more information instead of making conclusions based on media reports that have been so accurate when it comes to Trump.
@dedpjd: But you're okay with our Congresswoman Stefanik saying she doesn't support impeachment even before the inquiry is completed and before articles are drawn up? Sounds like a double standard to me.
