Two cashiers charged in underage drinking sting

Cashiers at two stores were charged on Friday for allegedly selling alcohol to minors as part of an underage drinking enforcement detail conducted by State Police.

MacKenzie Kerr, 23, of Glens Falls, is accused of selling alcohol to a youth at the Cumberland Farms in Queensbury on Friday. She was charged with unlawfully dealing with a minor and issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

Harry J. Bala, 68, a cashier at Luzerne Market, was also charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child. He was issued an appearance ticket for Lake Luzerne Town Court on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

