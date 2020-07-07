Two cashiers charged in underage drinking sting
0 comments

Two cashiers charged in underage drinking sting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cashiers at two stores were charged on Friday for allegedly selling alcohol to minors as part of an underage drinking enforcement detail conducted by State Police.

MacKenzie Kerr, 23, of Glens Falls, is accused of selling alcohol to a youth at the Cumberland Farms in Queensbury on Friday. She was charged with unlawfully dealing with a minor and issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

Harry J. Bala, 68, a cashier at Luzerne Market, was also charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child. He was issued an appearance ticket for Lake Luzerne Town Court on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News