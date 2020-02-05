Dueling protests held downtown following Trump's acquittal

GLENS FALLS — Dueling protests were held downtown opposing and supporting President Donald Trump's acquittal on impeachment charges.

A group of 50 people protested the acquittal in City Park on Wednesday, accusing Senate Republicans of engaging in a cover-up for not voting to call more witnesses.

Debbie Parker, of Kingsbury, said the Republicans decided to let Trump off the hook and not convict when she said the evidence was overwhelming that he held up military aid to Ukraine to get officials to launch investigations in former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“He’s not going to be held to account,” she said, adding that Trump would grab even more power.

The group originally was going to march to the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Warren Street. However, organizers decided not to because they did not want to encounter the pro-Trump group.

About 20 Trump supporters were at Centennial Circle and in front of Stefanik’s office. Dave Van Scoy, of American Patriots Express, said he is “ecstatic” that Trump was acquitted.

“We can move move on. The Democrats —who knows?”

Van Scoy said the Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since he was elected.

