Email is an indispensable tool of news gathering.

 MICHAEL GOOT mgoot@poststar.com

You don’t realize how dependent you are on email until you have to go without it.

The Post-Star has not been able to receive or send emails all day because of an issue with some type of software or server update.

The last email I received was at 10:19 p.m. Ironically, it was a Post-Star breaking news alert about the Warren County sheriff primary.

We get news releases, agendas, tips and other items through the email. I haven’t been able to access some press releases that I had set aside for inclusion in a column.

We send emails to sources to check on an issue or seek more information. It has become an indispensable tool of news gathering.

Whenever we do get email back, I’m sure I will have a hundred-plus to catch up on.

Update: As of 2:07 p.m., emails started trickling back in. 

