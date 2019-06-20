{{featured_button_text}}

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

New York Legislature

Members of the New York state Senate discuss legislation in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

 Hans Pennink

It seems to me that every year the state Legislature makes a mad dash to wrap up its session in June. Why the rush?

The deadline seems very arbitrary. Why not take a few weeks off and come back in August or, even September. The state was not able to pass legalized marijuana. There were too many other balls in the air including provisions dealing with farm workers, labor issues, the budget, rent regulations, funding for the Metropolitan Transit Authority, giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, etc. The marijuana issue kind of got squeezed out.

Whether to legalize recreational marijuana requires a lot of thoughtful discussion and it is important not to rush the process. Among the issues that need to be discussed are: how to regulate it, who gets licenses, how much to tax it, how the revenue should be shared and how to prevent youth from obtaining it. It seems like some of this work and discussions could be had outside of the context of the budget.

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has shown a propensity to cram a variety of legislative proposals into the budget.

Cuomo was making a last-minute push to decriminalize marijuana on the grounds that arrests have disproportionately affected communities of color. However, recreational marijuana is still illegal and it should not matter what race those offenders are.

I realize that it is important for lawmakers to spend time in the communities and away from Albany. However, last year, the legislature was given a pay raise from $79,500 to $110,000, to make them the highest-paid lawmakers in the country. They should be in session for more than just half the year.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

