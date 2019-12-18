BLOG: What would readers like to see more of?

It’s that time of the year when we are reflecting on the top stories of the year.
Post-Star reporters suggest nominations for the most important stories and City Editor Bob Condon compiles them into a lengthy list with a brief description of each one. Then, he distributes the ballot, and the reporters vote on what they think are the top stories. The top story gets 10 points, the next most important gets nine and so on and so forth to make it easier for calculation. Bob runs the numbers and we do recap stories on what made the top 10.
Some of the stories that do well online are not necessarily what we think are the most important story. My most-read stories of the year were about a Hadley-Luzerne graduate dying in a logging accident, the identification of the victims in a murder-suicide and the announcement that Rock Hill Bakehouse was closing at the end of January, according to our web analytics. (There was a follow-up story to the Rockhill Bake House story that said owner Matt Funiciello was moving his bakery to The Shirt Factory and opening a vegan café there. It has not opened yet but is coming soon.)
You have free articles remaining.
These stories did not make the top 10 list that we compiled, but had interest among our readers. I have three stories in the newsroom-determined top 10: the downtown protests in Glens Falls, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, becoming a national star during the impeachment coverage and the South Street redevelopment projects.
The voting got me thinking that we should ask the readers what they would like to see more of in our coverage.
So, I am casting out a line for suggestions. The beats I cover are, in no particular order: politics, the city of Glens Falls, the town and village of Lake George, education, and business.
If people have story ideas or a types of stories that they would like to see me do more of, drop me a line at mgoot@poststar.com or 518-742-3320.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.