BLOG: What would readers like to see more of?

It’s that time of the year when we are reflecting on the top stories of the year.

Post-Star reporters suggest nominations for the most important stories and City Editor Bob Condon compiles them into a lengthy list with a brief description of each one. Then, he distributes the ballot, and the reporters vote on what they think are the top stories. The top story gets 10 points, the next most important gets nine and so on and so forth to make it easier for calculation. Bob runs the numbers and we do recap stories on what made the top 10.

Some of the stories that do well online are not necessarily what we think are the most important story. My most-read stories of the year were about a Hadley-Luzerne graduate dying in a logging accident, the identification of the victims in a murder-suicide and the announcement that Rock Hill Bakehouse was closing at the end of January, according to our web analytics. (There was a follow-up story to the Rockhill Bake House story that said owner Matt Funiciello was moving his bakery to The Shirt Factory and opening a vegan café there. It has not opened yet but is coming soon.)

