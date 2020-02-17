BLOG: We need a holiday for each president

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Presidents’ Day is not one of the “real holidays,” — ones in which people who do not work in the public sector get the day off.

The holiday to commemorate President George Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22 was first celebrated in 1880. It was made a federal holiday in 1885 and in 1971, was set as the third Monday in February, according to timeanddate.com.

Some places still celebrate Lincoln’s Birthday on Feb. 12. Courts were closed last week on Wednesday in observance of this holiday.

That got me thinking. There are 42 more presidents. (Donald Trump is the 45th president, but Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms from 1885 to and 1889 and 1893 to 1897, which makes him the 22nd and 24th president.) Why not get a day off for each one of their birthdays and make it apply to all government entities and businesses? Trump’s birthday is June 14, which also happens to be Flag Day. Former President Barack Obama’s birthday is Aug. 4 — also my wedding date.

If the birthday fell on a weekend, it would be observed the following Monday.

This could give us another 6 weeks of paid time off each year.

Oh to dream.

