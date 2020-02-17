BLOG: We need a holiday for each president

Presidents’ Day is not one of the “real holidays,” — ones in which people who do not work in the public sector get the day off.
The holiday to commemorate President George Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22 was first celebrated in 1880. It was made a federal holiday in 1885 and in 1971, was set as the third Monday in February, according to timeanddate.com.
Some places still celebrate Lincoln’s Birthday on Feb. 12. Courts were closed last week on Wednesday in observance of this holiday.
You have free articles remaining.
That got me thinking. There are 42 more presidents. (Donald Trump is the 45th president, but Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms from 1885 to and 1889 and 1893 to 1897, which makes him the 22nd and 24th president.) Why not get a day off for each one of their birthdays and make it apply to all government entities and businesses? Trump’s birthday is June 14, which also happens to be Flag Day. Former President Barack Obama’s birthday is Aug. 4 — also my wedding date.
If the birthday fell on a weekend, it would be observed the following Monday.
This could give us another 6 weeks of paid time off each year.
Oh to dream.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.