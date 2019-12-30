BLOG: Time to get ready for 2020

The end of the year is a good time to purge and let go of old things.
I have a little extra time here at work, so I have been going through my old folders. I decided I didn’t need to keep the copies of Thurman minutes from 2016-2017 during the height of the issue over contamination of the town’s well with its nearby salt shed.
Also to go were various Glens Falls Common Council minutes and agendas since I took over the city beat in the fall of 2017 and some economic development reports from 2017-2018.
It is time to get ready for 2020.
It will be a busy year in politics with a presidential election, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik running for her fourth term in a rematch with Democrat Tedra Cobb; an open state Senate as Betty Little is retiring; and an open Assembly seat as Assemblyman Dan Stec is running for Little’s seat.
There will also be the ongoing makeover of South Street in Glens Falls with contracts being awarded in the first quarter of the year.
And there are some leftover issues from 2019 including what to do with downtown protests in Glens Falls.
As I have taken back the education beat, there will be lots of things to dive into there as the state grapples with a $6 billion budget deficit because of Medicaid. At the same time, education advocates are seeking a $2 billion increase in school aid.
And I’m sure there will be issues that arise that we haven’t thought of yet.
If you have not checked out The Post-Star’s list of the top local stories of 2019, take a look.
Happy New Year!
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.