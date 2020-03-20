BLOG: This is a different kind of meeting

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is the new reality that government agencies are going to have to conduct business a little differently for a while because of the coronavirus pandemic.

EDC Warren County’s board of directors held its annual meeting on Friday. Agency President Edward Bartholomew was present in one of the conference rooms at the office building that houses the agency, along with board Treasurer Mitch Amado. The rest of the board members were on a conference call from their various offices or homes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order allowing government boards to conduct meetings in nontraditional ways to practice social distancing by avoiding large groups of people congregating.

I watched the meeting on YouTube from The Post-Star’s “Southern Saratoga County Bureau,” aka my computer desk in the living room of my apartment.

There were a few glitches as two board members lost their internet connections briefly before getting back on and an EDC staff member accidentally hung up when she was trying to unmute her microphone.