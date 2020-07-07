BLOG: Thanks, Ken for taking a chance on me

As many of you know by now, Editor Ken Tingley has announced his retirement after 21 years in his position and 33 years at The Post-Star overall.
I owe a debt of gratitude to Ken for giving me an opportunity here at the paper as education reporter beginning in August 2013, ending a three-month period in which I was unemployed after being laid off at The Daily Gazette during some cutbacks.
The Post-Star was actually my first job out of college in May 1998. I was hired as a copy editor. When I arrived, Ken was the sports editor and then took over as managing editor in 1999.
Copy editing was not for me — too many small little details to overlook and pressure of laying out pages on deadline. I also wanted to be a reporter. I decided to leave, when it was clear I was not up to the job.
In my nearly seven years here, I felt very supported with Ken at the helm. He always stood behind his reporters in their search for the truth, even if was not popular to do so. He is very big on accountability and the watchdog role that the press plays. He stood behind when I was asking tough questions of school officials about school spending, and controversies over suspended teachers and fired coaches.
He wrote an entire column defending me after a school superintendent said I was being “too aggressive” in my reporting and filing Freedom of Information Law requests.
When I took over the political beat, he defended me against attacks The Post-Star was biased or was out to malign certain candidates. For one particular story, I tracked down the teenager who was responsible for posing as a supporter of Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb. He secretly recorded her and captured her saying that she supported a ban on semiautomatic weapons, but could not take that stance publicly.
Not only did he lie about who he was to the other “Teens for Tedra” event, he even went so far as to write a letter to the editor to The Post-Star endorsing Cobb and providing a false Glens Falls address. It turns out he was a volunteer for the campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and was being paid about $1,000 for his “services” by the National Republican Congressional Committee.
I tracked down the youth’s address and went to his home in Clifton Park to get a comment from him, leaving my business card. I got a call from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office that night with threats to charge me with harassment. Ken did not back down and defended our pursuit of the story.
And unlike in some newsrooms, Ken was generous to give out praise when we did a good job. He posted sticky notes to copies of the newspaper hung on the bulletin board, highlighting a great story or design.
Thanks again, Ken and good luck in your retirement.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!