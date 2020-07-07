BLOG: Thanks, Ken for taking a chance on me

Michael Goot reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As many of you know by now, Editor Ken Tingley has announced his retirement after 21 years in his position and 33 years at The Post-Star overall.

I owe a debt of gratitude to Ken for giving me an opportunity here at the paper as education reporter beginning in August 2013, ending a three-month period in which I was unemployed after being laid off at The Daily Gazette during some cutbacks.

The Post-Star was actually my first job out of college in May 1998. I was hired as a copy editor. When I arrived, Ken was the sports editor and then took over as managing editor in 1999.

Copy editing was not for me — too many small little details to overlook and pressure of laying out pages on deadline. I also wanted to be a reporter. I decided to leave, when it was clear I was not up to the job.

In my nearly seven years here, I felt very supported with Ken at the helm. He always stood behind his reporters in their search for the truth, even if was not popular to do so. He is very big on accountability and the watchdog role that the press plays. He stood behind when I was asking tough questions of school officials about school spending, and controversies over suspended teachers and fired coaches.