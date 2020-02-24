BLOG: Superintendents keep retiring, moving on (Updated)

I have covered education for The Post-Star on and off since I started here in August 2013.
With Minerva Central School Superintendent Timothy Farrell’s retirement this November, there will be only four school superintendents that are still in their position since I began covering the beat — Paul Jenkins in Glens Falls, Michael Markwica in Johnsburg, Matthew Boucher at Putnam and Ryan Sherman in Schuylerville.
Some districts have changed superintendents twice in that time. Whitehall and North Warren had superintendents with brief tenures after they replaced longtime veterans. The positions are now held by Patrick Dee in Whitehall and Michele French in North Warren.
Hudson Falls’ Linda Goewey will be stepping down at the end of the school year after five years leading the district. She replaced Mark Doody.
Queensbury Superintendent Douglas Huntley stepped down last month after 12 ½ years leading the district. He came from Massena, where he lasted 12 years there.
Long tenures for superintendents are infrequent as they move on to other districts or retire. A Sunday story I did back in 2016 found that the average length of tenure for a superintendent in this area was 4 ½ years — a little less than the state average of 5.4 years, according to a 2015 survey by the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
