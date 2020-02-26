BLOG: Stefanik votes in favor of five veterans-related bills

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has voted in favor of five pieces of legislation to help veterans and their families.
Stefanik sent out a news release with the following information about the bills:
- The Gold Star Spouses and Spouses of Injured Servicmembers Leasing Relief Expansion Act, would allow spouses or dependents of a member of the military who suffers catastrophic injury or illness during their service time to terminate property and automobile leases that were previously entered into by the service member.
- The GIVE Act would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to make additional information available about post-secondary institutions that includes religious affiliation and if the university is a minority serving institution.
- The Legal Services for Homeless Veterans Act would require Department of Veteran Affairs to provide grants to public or private entities to provide legal assistance for housing, family law, and criminal defense to homeless veterans. It would also require the VA to conduct a study on the services it provides to female veterans who are homeless.
- The VA Reporting Transparency Act requires the VA to establish a searchable website that would allow the public to obtain electronic copies of all reports requested by Congress and prepared by the department.
- The Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act requires participants in the Vets First Program to certify that they are performing the required percentage of work so they are able to obtain proper training and business skills.
“The North Country is home to more veterans than any other district in New York, and I remain committed to passing legislation that supports those who have made significant sacrifices for our country,” Stefanik said in a news release. “These five bills will help increase transparency within the Department of Veterans Affairs, support military spouses and homeless veterans, and help veterans obtain skills so they can be competitive members of the workforce.”
