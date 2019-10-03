U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Thursday she would be introducing legislation along with two other colleagues from New York’s congressional delegation to improve limousine safety in response to last year’s tragic accident in Schoharie that killed 20 people.
The SAFE Limos Act of 2019: Safety, Accountability, and Federal Enforcement would require each new limousine to have lap shoulder belts and meet minimum safety requirements for seat strength and integrity.
The legislation would also require the Secretary of Transportation to evaluate the feasibility of retrofitting existing limousines with lap and shoulder belts and safety systems; set safety standards for converting used vehicles into limousines; and develop guidelines to determine what automakers should do to make sure their altered vehicles comply with safety standards, according to a news release.
It would also require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conduct research into side impact protection, roof crush resistance and air bag systems protections for limousine occupants in alternative seating arrangements such as when the back of the seats lie against the interior of the passenger compartment and to issue standards that can aid egress from vehicles in the event one exit is blocked.
Also, limousine owners operating a limousine across state lines would be required to disclose the date of the most recent inspection and results and any corrective action taken to ensure the limousine passes inspection and require event data recorders for all new limousines, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
The Take Unsafe Limos Off the Road Act would create a grant program to help state’s impound or immobilize limousines that fail inspection and require the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to restart a rulemaking requirement to inspect all commercial motor vehicles used to transport passengers.
The End the Limo Loophole Act would require that vehicles that are altered to transport more than 15 passengers be designated as a commercial motor vehicle. Stretch limos currently fall outside of this definition.
Stefanik is sponsoring the legislation with U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
“While the investigation is still ongoing, NTSB’s recent recommendations make it clear that critical gaps in the federal standards are undermining the safety of passengers,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Our proposal will close existing loopholes in the limousine safety standards and keep unsafe vehicles off our roads. I am looking forward to working with my New York colleagues on this comprehensive and bipartisan legislation to ensure such senseless tragedies never happen again.”
U.S. Sens Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are introducing companion legislation in the Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.