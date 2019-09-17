U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has signed onto a bipartisan letter opposing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposed ban on favored milk in schools.
The bill outlines the need to support the stat’s dairy industry, which is the largest agricultural sector, to ensure that New York City children have abundant and nutritious food.
“I strongly oppose Mayor de Blasio’s reckless and irresponsible proposed flavored milk ban, as it would do a serious disservice to upstate New York’s dairy farmers, many of whom reside in my district and support our rural economies,” Stefanik said in a news release. “North Country dairy farmers are proud to supply wholesome dairy products, including flavored milks, to schools not only in New York City, but across the state. Studies have shown that flavored milks are the vehicle through which many growing children receive essential nutrients, and by decreasing the availability of flavored milks in schools, the amount of food waste increases.
"Removing the option of flavored milks in schools is an unnecessary threat not only to children in the New York City school system, but a serious and avoidable threat to our vibrant upstate dairy economy,” she said.
The representatives cite a statistic from Cornell University that when flavored milk was removed from Oregon schools, total diary milk sales declined by 9.9% and 6.8% fewer students ate lunch.
In addition, the letter cited a recommendation from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine that flavored milk have no more than 22 grams of total sugar per eight-ounce serving.
As of August 2016, the Milk Processor Education Program found that the average amount of added sugar in flavored milk is about 7.5 grams.
Republicans like diversity in their milk flavors — diversity in immigration, not so much.
