U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has signed on to a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for the remarks he made to open the hearing regarding the whistleblower complaint.

Stefanik announced in a tweet Wednesday that she had signed on to the resolution to condemn and censure Schiff for “manufacturing false dialogue between @POTUS and (Ukrainian) President Zelensky during a House Intelligence Committee hearing. He has made a mockery of our Committee and should step down as Chairman.”

Schiff had said that President Donald Trump had told Zelensky to make up dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump had asked Ukraine to investigate the Biden’s business dealings.

When criticized by colleagues, Schiff admitted that his remarks were a parody of what the nature of the call was.

The resolution was introduced last week by U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Stefanik herself also criticized Schiff during the hearing when she responded to one of the answers given by Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, who was testifying before the committee.

“I greatly appreciate your statement that you believe the whistleblower is operating in good faith,” she said in the hearing. “I think that’s very important for Americans to hear, but on page one — and I’m not going to improvise for parody purposes, like the chairman of this committee did, I’m going to quote it directly — on page one the complaint reads: ‘I was not a direct witness to most of the events described.’ This seems like a very important line to look into, and I think the American public will have questions about that line.”

