U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has signed onto legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey in response to its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in Northern Syria.
Stefanik has joined over 90 of her GOP colleagues to sponsor the bill, which was spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
Stefanik recently visited Turkey, Afghanistan and the Syria-Jordan border and met with U.S. security and intelligence officials. She said she determined that terrorist groups still pose a serious threat to region’s stability and affects U.S. national security.
“Any actions to increase the instability of Syria must be met with adequate consequence,” Stefanik said in a news release. “That is why I support imposing sanctions on Turkey. While this is an important first step to prevent further instability in the region, I will continue to work with my colleagues in the House Armed Services Committee to continue to work together to develop a long-term strategy.”
President Donald Trump recently decided to pull out troops from northern Syria.
The sanctions would prohibit U.S. citizens or firms from doing business with Turkey or selling materials or goods to the country.
