BLOG: Stefanik shouldn't rehash two-year-old issue

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is rehashing a two-year-old issue this week, criticizing Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb’s support for the Second Amendment.

Stefanik’s campaign on Monday sent out a news release, saying it was celebrating the two-year anniversary of “Taxin’ Tedra Cobb coming out in support of banning guns in the North Country.”

Stefanik is referring to the a conversation, captured secretly on video by a teenager posing as a Cobb supporter, in which Cobb said that she would support a ban on assault rifles. However, she could not state that publicly because she would not win.

“Just like Taxin’ Tedra has never heard of a tax she didn’t want to raise — she’s never seen a gun she didn’t want to ban,” Stefanik said. “This campaign-wrecking ball of a statement by Taxin’ Tedra solidified what North Country voters already knew: her radical, socialist, far-left positions are 100% untenable and unacceptable in our region.”

I was hoping we’d be past all this nonsense with the Taxin’ Tedra moniker and this attack over guns. When the tape came out two years ago, I was struck by the low-ball tactics. A teenager poses as a Tedra Cobb supporter to go to a Teens for Tedra event and he is secretly recording video to catch Cobb in a gotcha moment.