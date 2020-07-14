BLOG: Stefanik shouldn't rehash two-year-old issue

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is rehashing a two-year-old issue this week, criticizing Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb’s support for the Second Amendment.
Stefanik’s campaign on Monday sent out a news release, saying it was celebrating the two-year anniversary of “Taxin’ Tedra Cobb coming out in support of banning guns in the North Country.”
Stefanik is referring to the a conversation, captured secretly on video by a teenager posing as a Cobb supporter, in which Cobb said that she would support a ban on assault rifles. However, she could not state that publicly because she would not win.
“Just like Taxin’ Tedra has never heard of a tax she didn’t want to raise — she’s never seen a gun she didn’t want to ban,” Stefanik said. “This campaign-wrecking ball of a statement by Taxin’ Tedra solidified what North Country voters already knew: her radical, socialist, far-left positions are 100% untenable and unacceptable in our region.”
I was hoping we’d be past all this nonsense with the Taxin’ Tedra moniker and this attack over guns. When the tape came out two years ago, I was struck by the low-ball tactics. A teenager poses as a Tedra Cobb supporter to go to a Teens for Tedra event and he is secretly recording video to catch Cobb in a gotcha moment.
The youth was later discovered to be a volunteer for the Stefanik campaign and paid nearly $1,000 by the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee for his “services.”
The Post-Star and other media outlets have debunked the claim that Cobb raised taxes 20 times while she was a St. Lawrence County legislator. Cobb voted for various spending increases, as all municipalities and school districts do, and increased taxes. A Post-Star fact check found that seven votes could be considered for tax increases.
When asked about it at an event at the Springbok Hollow Farm Distillery, Stefanik defended the use of the term Taxin’ Tedra, noting that she also counts the procedural votes that led to the tax hikes. She also said that Cobb needed to be more forthcoming about her positions.
It is time to let this matter drop. Stefanik should just run on her record and forget the name-calling.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
