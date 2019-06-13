U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump’s comments that his campaign would be open to accepting a foreign power’s help in his 2020 re-election bid.
“I strongly believe that if any candidate for public office receives information from a foreign entity, they need to immediately notify law enforcement,” she said in an email. “Every candidate on the ballot should live up to this standard including the President of the United States. My legislative record is clear: I have introduced four pieces of legislation just this Congress to combat foreign interference in our elections.”
The legislation that Stefanik is referring to includes bills that would require online political advertisements to contain the same disclosure of who paid for them as television and radio advertisements; prohibit foreign money from being contributed to U.S. political campaigns; and create an election czar to oversee elections.
