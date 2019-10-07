Editor's note: This blog has been updated to reflect U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's fundraising numbers.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, raised nearly twice as much money in the third quarter of 2019 as Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb for her re-election, according to data released Monday by both campaigns.
Stefanik raised more than $450,000 in the period from July 1 through Sept. 30 compared with more than $250,000 for Cobb during that same period.
That brings the amount of cash that Stefanik has in the bank to nearly $1.3 million compared with $500,000 for Cobb.
Stefanik said in a news release that she has received donations from each of the 12 counties in NY-21, which includes all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
“This record level of support reflects my independent record of always putting the North Country first, and of reaching across the aisle to deliver real results for our district,” Stefanik said in a news release.
In addition, she said E-PAC, her organization to elect more GOP women, has raised over $95,000 for the quarter, totaling almost a half-million dollars since it was launched in January. E-PAC has donated a total of $125,000 to 24 women candidates.
Cobb, of Canton, said in a news release that she has raised over $655,000 during the 2020 election cycle. She has 1,935 individual donors. A total of 85% of her contributions came from New York state and two-thirds of them came from inside NY-21.
Cobb has not received any money from corporate political action committees or from insurance and pharmaceutical companies. Cobb said she is proud of the support she has received.
“People are tired of the gridlock in Washington and Congresswoman Stefanik is part of the problem,” Cobb said in a news release. “Stefanik has spent her career in D.C. climbing the partisan political ladder and supporting policies that hurt Northern New York families.”
Neither Cobb nor Stefanik has yet filed the full campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission, which is due by Oct. 15.
