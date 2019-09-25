U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had not issued a statement or publicly comment on any of the current controversy involving President Donald Trump’s reported request of the Ukraine president to investigate business dealings involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s son until prompted by a media outlet’s inquiry on Tuesday night.
Stefanik did not issue a press release or anything about the ongoing issue on her social media, but sent a statement to The Watertown Daily Times in response to a request for a comment on Tuesday’s announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she was beginning an impeachment inquiry.
“I strongly believe in the importance of transparency. I support the president’s decision to release the entire transcript of his call with the Ukrainian President to the American public. I do not support impeachment of the president,” she said in the statement provided by spokeswoman Maddie Anderson.
Anderson did not respond to an email sent by The Post-Star on Sunday about the Ukraine phone call.
So far this week, Stefanik has issued three official press releases. On Monday, she issued a news release about the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarding infrastructure grants for the towns of Potsdam and Louisville. On Tuesday, she sent out a press release announcing $6 million in funding for the new visitors’ center at the Eisenhower Lock of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Earlier in the day, Stefanik had participated in a ceremony with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao marking the 60th anniversary of the facility.
Stefanik sent out on Wednesday morning about $45,333 in funding being awarded to the Essex Fire Department.
Stefanik also had not mentioned the Trump controversy on her social media this week. Her official Twitter account contains the same news releases issued on Monday and Tuesday.
Her personal Twitter account also mentions the agricultural and St. Lawrence Seaway grants, along with some retweets of stories about her speaking at the GOP convention about recruiting more women into the GOP.
Stefanik also mentions the two grants on her official congressional Facebook page.
Stefanik finally posted a statement about impeachment on her personal Facebook page at about 8 p.m.
The first half of the paragraph is the same statement sent to The Watertown Daily Times. Then, Stefanik goes on to say: “The real question is where does my opponent — failed, far left candidate Taxin' Tedra Cobb — stand on the impeachment of President Trump given today's announcement of support by Democratic Leadership?” Stefanik said, using her campaign’s derogatory nickname for Cobb.
Our Congresswoman Stefanik's congressional career will leave a legacy of supporting a corrupt, unfit president. Such are the wages of selling your soul for political gain. History will not remember infrastructure grants for the towns of Potsdam, $6 million in funding for the new visitors’ center at the Eisenhower Lock of the St. Lawrence Seaway, or $45,333 in funding being awarded to the Essex Fire Department. History will, however, remember the North Country Congresswoman condoning the president's flagrant abuse of power.
She "finally" made a statement until after receiving more information instead of making conclusions based on media reports that have been so accurate when it comes to Trump.
