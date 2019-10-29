BLOG: 10/29/19
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court hear a case challenging a Massachusetts ban on the sale of certain firearms.
Stefanik has joined more than 90 of her colleagues, led by U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, of Georgia, to submit an amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court take up the case of Worman v. Healey. The petitioners are arguing that the Massachusetts law banning AR- and AK-platform and certain high-capacity magazines violates the Second Amendment, according to The National Law Journal website. These weapons have been used in mass shootings across the country.
Then-Gov. Mitt Romney, currently a U.S. senator representing Utah, signed the law, which is modeled after the federal assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.
The plaintiffs claim that it is an infringement on the Second Amendment and also contrary to a decision in the case of Heller v. District of Columbia, which struck down a Washington, D.C. ban on possessing firearms. The petitioners are seeking to challenge a First Circuit ruling that upheld the ban.
Stefanik believes that this case could set a precedent to challenge the New York SAFE Act in court. New York’s law banned the sale of high capacity magazines and certain assault style rifles and required people who owned such weapon to register with the state.
Stefanik said she joined that she joined colleagues in submitting the brief “to ensure the Constitutional right for law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms is protected.”
“Lower courts should not be setting new precedent in Second Amendment cases, but rather should follow the already established Supreme Court precedent of Heller vs. D.C.” Stefanik in a news release.
The full amicus brief is attached.
