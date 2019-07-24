I was on vacation last week. It was more of a staycation because I spend most of my time taking care of my 2-year-old son Alex, who is in the process of switching to a new day care.
I love him dearly, but he is very independent and determined. He wants what he wants, whether that is wanting to eat his body weight in crackers or ride on the playground slide for 12th time. It is a workout keeping up with him.
I have a new appreciation for stay-at-home parents. It is exhausting work. I would not be able to do it full time. I enjoy my work here at the paper and the interaction with my colleagues.
It is good to be back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.