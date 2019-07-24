{{featured_button_text}}

Can't decide which toy I want

This is what happens when my 2-year-old son Alex decides he wants to play with every one of his toys five minutes before bedtime. 

I was on vacation last week. It was more of a staycation because I spend most of my time taking care of my 2-year-old son Alex, who is in the process of switching to a new day care.

I love him dearly, but he is very independent and determined. He wants what he wants, whether that is wanting to eat his body weight in crackers or ride on the playground slide for 12th time. It is a workout keeping up with him. 

I have a new appreciation for stay-at-home parents. It is exhausting work. I would not be able to do it full time. I enjoy my work here at the paper and the interaction with my colleagues.

It is good to be back.

