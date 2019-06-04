The Warren-Washington IDA had 26 active projects worth about $210.57 million through 2017, according to a report released last week from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
Total tax exemptions given were $2.62 million, which are offset by $1.096 million in payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement.
The net exemptions per project was $58,740 per project. The number of employees who for companies that are receiving IDA benefits is 1,403, which is a net increase of 517. The net exemptions per job gained is $2,954.
The Glens Falls IDA has 11 active projects worth about $51 million. It has awarded about $800,000 in tax exemptions, which is offset by $380,000 in PILOT agreements, leaving a tax exemption of $425,000. An estimated 241 jobs have been created – up from 30 before these exemptions were granted, according to the report.
Industrial Development Agencies across the state have provided about three-quarter of a billion in net tax exemptions for local economic development projects in 2017, according to the report.
The report showed that IDAs provided about $1.4 billion in tax exemptions to 4,385 projects in 2017. The number of exemptions increased by $36 million, or 5.1% over the previous year. Those exemptions are offset somewhat by $642 million in payments in lieu of taxes agreements.
A total of 198,522 jobs have been added through 2017 because of these projects. The top industries were retail, health care and recreation, which accounted for 25% of the jobs created followed by manufacturing at 21% and finance, insurance and real estate at 20%, according to a news release.
Long Island leads the state in net job gains with 47,000 created and the Capital District leads the upstate regions with nearly 23,000. The Capital Region also had the highest amount for its net exemptions per capita with an average of $76 per capital, followed by the mid-Hudson Region.
“The need for close scrutiny of economic development efforts has never been higher,” DiNapoli said in a news release. “My office releases IDA data so New Yorkers can examine if incentives given out to create and retain jobs in their communities are worth it.”
To read the full report, visit http://wwe1.osc.state.ny.us/localgov/ida/2019/ida-data-by-region.htm. the Annual Performance Report on New York State’s Industrial Development Agencies, go to https://www.osc.state.ny.us/localgov/pubs/research/ida_reports/2019/ida-performance-fiscal-year-ending-2017.pdf.
