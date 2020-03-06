BLOG: South High students working hard for the dance

I am impressed how hard South Glens Falls students are working to put on the South High Marathon Dance, which officially kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.
They have been designing props, decorating the gymnasium and practicing their choreography for the big signature dance.
South Glens Falls High School students practice their signature dance on Wednesday for the Marathon Dance. @poststar pic.twitter.com/hYYjKEr10A— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) March 6, 2020
This year’s tune is song is “Be Your Friend” by Vigiland, featuring Alexander Tidebrink.
It should be an impressive show, judging by the rehearsal.
