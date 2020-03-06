You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLOG: South High students working hard for the dance
0 comments

BLOG: South High students working hard for the dance

{{featured_button_text}}
South High Marathon Dance preparation

South Glens Falls students on Wednesday practice their dance in preparation for the South High Marathon Dance this weekend. 

 Michael Goot

I am impressed how hard South Glens Falls students are working to put on the South High Marathon Dance, which officially kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.

They have been designing props, decorating the gymnasium and practicing their choreography for the big signature dance.

This year’s tune is song is “Be Your Friend” by Vigiland, featuring Alexander Tidebrink.

It should be an impressive show, judging by the rehearsal.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News